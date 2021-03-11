Farm worker held with cocaine at airport charged

Clarendon farm worker Ochena Demetri has been charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine in his luggage at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Demetri, who is from Gimme-Me-Bit, was charged on Wednesday with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps preparatory to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The charges were laid by the police after he was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer.

Demetri is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, March 12.

The police report that on Wednesday, March 3, Demetri was checking in for his flight to Toronto, Canada, when his luggage was searched.

According to the police, cocaine was found hidden in food items.

The estimated weight of the drug is 11 pounds and has an estimated street value of 220,000 Canadian dollars.

Demetri was subsequently arrested.

