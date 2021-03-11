Local Government Ministry closed for deep cleaning

The offices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew have been closed for a comprehensive cleaning exercise.

The Ministry says operations should resume tomorrow.

Persons who desire to do business with the Ministry during the physical closure should send an email to permanentsecretaryoffice@mlgcd.gov.jm and/or communications@mlgcd.gov.jm.

