Local Government Ministry closed for deep cleaning
Published:Thursday | March 11, 2021 | 9:39 AM
The offices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew have been closed for a comprehensive cleaning exercise.
The Ministry says operations should resume tomorrow.
Persons who desire to do business with the Ministry during the physical closure should send an email to permanentsecretaryoffice@mlgcd.gov.jm and/or communications@mlgcd.gov.jm.
