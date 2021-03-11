Man in viral video chasing police fined total of $26,000 or 80 days in jail

Forty-two-year-old Stephen Witter, the man seen in a video breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and committing other offences was today convicted when he appeared in court and fined a total of $26,000 or 80 days in prison.

Witter appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Sentences:

• Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act - $10,000 or 30 days in prison.

• Resisting Arrest - $2,000 or 10 days in prison.

• Disorderly Conduct - $1,000 or 10 days in prison.

• Indecent Language - $1,000 or 10 days in prison.

• Obstructing Police - $2,000 or 10 days in prison.

Additionally, he was fined $10,000 or 10 days in prison for assaulting police officer.

He is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday March 30 to answer to additional charges for offences committed in that division.

Witter was captured in a viral video in Stony Hill, St Andrew and in another on the Hellshire beach in Portmore, St Catherine chasing a group of policemen who had gone to disburse a gathering.

