Morant Bay High closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Morant Bay High School in St Thomas has suspended classes for two days, starting today, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says during the closure, it will undertake deep cleaning and sanitisation.

It has indicated that the student, while at school last week, reported feeling ill.

The student was placed in an isolation area and her temperature tested.

Morant Bay says she was subsequently discharged to the care of her parent and that it was later informed that the student visited a health facility where she was tested for the virus and was told to self -quarantine for 14 days.

The school says the student received confirmation of a positive COVID 19 result on Tuesday and was advised to further self-quarantine at home for an additional 14 days.

Arising from the confirmation, the school says it informed the Ministry of Health and Wellness and initiated contact tracing.

It says that based on discussions and advice given by the health ministry, the decision was made to close the institution today and tomorrow in order to facilitate deep cleaning.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.