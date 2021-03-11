Student at Mona Heights Primary tests positive for COVID, classes suspended

A grade six student at Mona Heights Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a shutdown of face-to-face classes at the institution.

Last month, school administrators quietly wrote to parents requesting that they sign COVID indemnity forms following the limited resumption of face-to-face classes for students in grades three and six.

Within days, the move was aborted after the Education Ministry, responding to queries by The Gleaner, declared that the use of COVID indemnity forms in public schools was not sanctioned by the Government.

Mona Heights Primary confirmed yesterday that “we have been duly informed that a grade six student who is part of our face-to-face programme has tested positive for COVID-19.”

However, the school noted its Buttercup Drive campus has “not been identified as the point of contact for the infection.”

“As an immediate response to protect the health and safety of all our stakeholders, the school will be closed for face-to-face classes until further notice,” acting principal, Alex Hepburn, said in a letter dispatched yesterday to parents of grade six students.

Students are required to attend online classes, he noted.

Other measures to be undertaken, Hepburn said, include deep cleaning and sanitisation of the school.

Further, he said the school is instituting a work-from-home schedule for teachers where possible and that administrators are meeting with board members and representatives of the ministries of health and education to determine additional measures to be implemented.

Hepburn reminded parents that they should immediately contact the school if anyone in their household tests positive for the coronavirus.

“I voluntarily assume the risk that my child and I may be exposed to or infected by the virus by my child attending the institution and that such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and death,” read a section of the COVID indemnity form parents were asked to sign.

“I voluntarily agree to assume all of the other risks and accept sole responsibility for any harm to my child or myself caused by exposure to the virus,” according to a copy of the document obtained by The Sunday Gleaner.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.