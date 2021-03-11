UN calls for reversal of Myanmar coup, condemns violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military.

A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members including Myanmar’s neighbour and friend China was formally adopted at a very brief virtual meeting where US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the current council president, announced that the statement had been agreed.

A presidential statement is a step below a resolution but becomes part of the official record of the UN’s most powerful body.

The British-drafted statement calls for the immediate release of government leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint who have been detained since their ouster in the February 1 military coup.

It supports the country’s democratic transition and “stresses the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law.”

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a statement that “it is important the council members speak in one voice,” and declared that it’s now time for de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue.

Thomas-Greenfield also stressed that all council members “spoke with one voice to condemn the ongoing violence against peaceful protesters.”

“We commend their courage and determination in the face of continued, brutal attacks by military and security forces,” she said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to work with a broad coalition of international partners to promote accountability for the coup and those responsible for violence, and will work to restore the democratically-elected government.”

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions.

As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Suu Kyi’s rise to power after the 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.