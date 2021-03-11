Warehouse assistant charged after gun seizure

Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Rushane Thompson, a warehouse assistant of Swallowfield Road, Kingston 5, with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that a team armed with a search warrant conducted a search of Thompson’s home on Monday.

According to the police, a Taurus .38 revolver along with five.38 rounds of ammunition were found in a detached bathroom.

Thompson was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

