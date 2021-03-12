Fair trade: CAC monitors prices for COVID-19 tests at labs

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, has said the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has been closely monitoring the prices for coronavirus (COVID-19) tests at accredited labs to ensure fair trade.

“The ministry has tasked the Consumer Affairs Commission to be vigilant in the marketplace, to ensure that all the places that have been accredited by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) for medical testing publish their prices,” Dr Dunn said.

He noted that this will help consumers to make an informed choice about which accredited facility they should visit to do their testing.

“A list of approved COVID-19 testing facilities, along with their prices, location and processing time was published by the CAC in the Sunday paper about two weeks ago. The list, which was generated as of February 18, 2021, is available for download on their website www.CAC.gov.jm,” the state minister said.

As it relates to COVID-19 test prices being considered costly, Dr Dunn pointed out that pricing is a function of demand and supply, “but we believe that the competitive atmosphere in Jamaica will assist in flattening out, eventually, the price points for a number of these similar tests”.

“The Government also, in certain situations, makes provision for free testing at public health facilities,” he added.