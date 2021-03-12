Fontana Pharmacy sponsors creative competition

Bogue Hill All-Age & Infant School and Carron Hall High School were announced winners for the second staging of Jamaica Day Creative Competition. Winners of this year’s competition were declared during the virtual showing of the Jamaica Day 2021 celebration on TVJ and can be seen as follows:

The aim of this inter-school competition was to sensitise young people of their heritage and encourage them to make an impact in Jamaica and the world at large. The competition’s second instalment was a great success and saw the top three primary and secondary schools being gifted prizes sponsored by Fontana Pharmacy.

Students were asked to adhere to the social-distancing guidelines put forward by the Government and submit a one-minute music video highlighting this year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Reggae, The message of resilience and Triumph’.

“Fontana has always believed strongly in Brand Jamaica and in facilitating activities that help to make Jamaica ‘the youngest and smallest global cultural superpower’,” said Kevin O’Brien Chang, chairman of Fontana Pharmacy. “Like everything else, culture begins with children, so we hope the Jamaica Day Creative Competition will strengthen the creativity and enthusiasm of our youngsters for reggae, our music sent forth from ‘yaad’ to conquer the world.”

His sentiments were echoed by Minister of Culture Olivia Grange, who said Jamaica’s reggae and culture have demonstrated the capacity to reflect every aspect of our lived experiences, from resistance to triumph, through despair, to hope and one love.

“Our music and other art forms emerged from the very soul of our people, and today our reggae music is the heartbeat of the world. If there has been a period in our modern history that has reminded us of the resilience and triumph of our country and heritage, it is now. The pandemic has tested us and found us strong and determined. My ministry is pleased to once again join with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to celebrate our youth, and invest in the transmission of our culture. We are delighted Fontana Pharmacy has supported this initiative for a second year, in keeping with their known commitment to preserving and promoting our rich culture,” she said.