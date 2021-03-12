JN, UNICEF upgrade school facilities

WHEN STUDENTS at the Bridgeport Primary School in St Catherine return to face-to-face classes, they will be entering a safer environment, where commuting to school will be much easier.

This is because the school has received infrastructural upgrades, including sidewalks, road signs, and a newly painted crosswalk. The work was conducted under the X-Marks the Spot initiative, a school crosswalk road-safety campaign being implemented by the JN Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF and the ABERTIS Foundation.

Lorna Lewis, principal of the school, said the institution was grateful for the infrastructural upgrade.

“We are extremely pleased and we are grateful to the foundations for all that they have done for us. Not only the students have benefitted, but also the community members, in terms of where they would wait for the buses; and even for the cross walk, which has been repainted to make it safer for our boys and girls when they return to face-to-face classes,” she said.

ROAD SAFETY TOP PRIORITY

Jodi-Ann Bowen, monitoring, evaluation and special projects officer at the JN Foundation, said the organisation is happy that the school has been made safer as a result of the improvements to road-safety infrastructure.

“Road safety is one of the priority areas of the JN Foundation, and we are happy that through our donor partners, the ABERTIS Foundation and UNICEF, Bridgeport Primary School has benefited from such improvements,” she noted.

She also noted that children should be protected at all cost as they are vulnerable members of the population.

Samantha Gayle, education support consultant at UNICEF, who has responsibility for the road-safety programme, said she was grateful to have upgraded Bridgeport Primary School, which did not have any safe road infrastructure in the vicinity of the school.

“I’m glad that we were able to complete a major part of the work, and the quality of the work done is in keeping with our standards. I wish that the students were here at the moment so that we could actually see the impact it has on them,” she said.

The school crosswalk campaign was initiated in 2018 and is focused on encouraging advocacy and discussions about road safety in schools and households.

Hazard Primary School in Clarendon was the first school to be upgraded under the campaign. The educational institution benefitted from the erection of signage for bus lay-bys; and pedestrian gates as well as the widening and paving of sidewalks.