Lifespan launches weight loss competition

LIFESPAN SPRING Water Ltd has instituted an internal weight loss competition among staff at its Portland and St Andrew facilities.

The competition will see team members vie to achieve their individual weight-loss goals. The competition follows the company’s decision to ban sugary and carbonated beverages at its facilities in 2020.

“Lifespan is committed to driving Jamaicans toward their best, healthiest, happiest lives. It has been our mandate since inception to encourage Jamaicans to be the best version of themselves. From this position, we made the decision last year to remove sugary and carbonated beverage options from our canteen and we have seen positive changes in our staff. We want to expand that to the wider Jamaica, to encourage good eating habits and proper hydration. Data from the Jamaica health and lifestyle survey showed that one in two or 54 per cent is overweight or obese, and we have been challenged to counteract that,” explained Nayana Williams, CEO of Lifespan Spring Water.

INITIATIVE FOR ALL

While the competition was originally designed for staff, the brand encourages consumers and all Jamaicans to join the initiative.

“While the programme does not offer a prize for the “biggest loser” since it has been proven that rapid weight loss is often short lived, we are more centred on realistic calorie restriction and hydration. We invite persons to visit our social media pages sharing their picture, desired weight and timeline to achieve this goal, posting their progress to social media. We will make contact, add them to the WhatsApp coaching group, and give daily tips and useful information to support the journey. At each weight milestone and upon providing proof, each person receives a Lifespan prize,” shared Macarval Miller, digital brand strategist, Lifespan Spring Water.

Newly-signed Lifespan Spring Water medical spokesperson and bariatric/weight loss surgeon, Dr Alfred Dawes, endorsed the initiative.

“A healthy weight not only decreases your chance of developing complications such as non-communicable diseases, but increases your chances of living longer with a better quality of life. If we can institute and maintain positive lifestyle changes then we are well on our way to solving obesity, the core of several of Jamaica’s health issues,” shared Dawes.

The first 200 persons to sign up will receive a free Lifespan infusion water bottle.