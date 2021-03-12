Mindset is behind COVID-19 rule-breaking – Curly Loxx

WESTERN BUREAU:

Entertainer Patrick ‘Curly Loxx’ Gaynor is suggesting that citizens are disregarding the Government’s protocols against public gatherings, which were instituted to control the spread of COVID-19, because of a psychological mindset that they cannot be affected by the virus.

“We isolate ourselves so that we are not psychologically conditioned to be inclusive of others, and ignorance is in it, too, so people say, ‘you know what, I want to go to a party because I am not going to catch COVID-19, and COVID-19 is for someone else’,” said Gaynor, while participating in a Gleaner Editors’ Forum on Jamaica’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Although the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines was distributed on Wednesday at over 70 satellite sites across Jamaica, there have been concerns in recent times about the persistent hosting of parties, community football matches, and other public gatherings in spite of the latest guidelines designed to control COVID-19, for which the nation has recorded 28,968 cases.

These public gatherings are in defiance of the various orders given by the Government about large gatherings, including the most recent one on February 28, when Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that no more than 10 people should be gathered in public spaces at any given time.

DISCORD WITH MINDSET

During Wednesday’s forum, Gaynor said that the issue is compounded by persons determining that their own mindset is the right one to have, or that they do not need to take part in solving the issues at hand.

“When you make up your mind that you know and understand, and that what everybody else knows is ‘stupidness’, then we have a problem. Problems do not change because people have this made-up mind that ‘we understand and nobody else does’,” said Gaynor. “Just imagine, we are coming to the table to try to change certain problems, and all of us think in our minds that everybody else at the table can solve them.”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Fae Ellington told the forum that repeated communication through various means is essential in the COVID-19 education campaign.

“You have to remember your culture when you are communicating, and also remember that things have to be repeated over and over for them to have traction, so you cannot just say it one time on one station. The public education programme has to have frequency and consistency and you cannot let up,” said Ellington.

“How do we reach the shop and bar operators and the people who are in the market? We will have to go in the various communities, in the heavily trafficked areas, into a town square with loudspeakers, and you have to use social media to your benefit, and also remember that not everybody is on social media,” Ellington added.

editorial@gleanerjm.com