COVID death toll rises by four; 525 new infections

The death toll from COVID-19 in Jamaica continues to rise, while the country also continues to record high numbers of new positive cases.

There were 525 new infections recorded in the past day, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. This places the number of infections in the past year on the brink of 30,000 cases, with 29,912 people being infected since March 2020.

The positivity rate remains high, as more than 30 per cent of samples tested returning positive. The rate has been reported at 33 per cent. There are 13,939 active cases of the disease.

Meanwhile, four more people died from the disease, the ministry said, bringing total fatalities in the past year to 484. The latest deaths all occurred in men. One is a 54 year-old man from St. Catherine and the other three are a 56 year-old man, and two men aged 95 years-old, all from Kingston and St Andrew. One new death is under investigation.

And, the pressure on hospitals continues to increase with 317 people hospitalised. Thirty-three of those being treated are critically ill and 24 are experiencing moderate effects of the disease.

The Corporate Area continues experience the highest numbers of new cases. One hundred and twenty-nine new cases emerged in Kingston and St Andrew, followed by St Catherine with 74 and Portland, which has normally recorded a low case count, with 65 cases. Hanover had 45, Trelawny 38, Westmoreland 37, St Ann 35, St Thomas 31; and St James and Clarendon, 19 each. St Elizabeth had five new cases and Manchester four.

One hundred and forty-seven people have recovered in the past day, placing the total recoveries at 15,059 or 50.3 per cent.

