Global Giving Foundation gives back to Temple Hall community

A beautification project, led by the Global Giving Foundation (GGF), has been launched in Halls Green, located in Temple Hall, St Andrew.

Over the past month, members of the newly-formed non-profit organisation, most of whom have been residents of the community from birth, and others living in the area, have taken to the streets to rid the pathways and riverbank of debris.

Samantha Chatterpaul, a resident of the St Andrew community for more than 20 years, said she felt the need to get involved in her community by planning outreach projects that would incorporate the residents. As a result, she, along with Jermaine Chatterpaul, Ericka Jackson, Sasha-lee Robinson and her husband, Jahnoy Davidson started the foundation. There are now 15 members ranging between the ages of 16 and 50 years old.

“Growing up here, as a child, generated a curiosity in filling the holes that remain unfilled. Among other things, the stigma attached to my culture is that people choose to hang back and wait for politicians to fill the holes, but our goal is to change that mindset and create a new model. For the main reason that this is the community that influenced us to be better persons in society, myself and persons who shared the same vision as I do we came together, and are paying our dues by dedicating our time and effort,” Chatterpaul told The Gleaner.

The team launched the foundation in December 2020 with a care-package delivery initiative to the elderly and children on Christmas Eve. This was done in collaboration with Sara Walker, who donated most of the supplies, inclusive of food, stationery, day-to-day necessities and personal-care items. For 2021, GGF has embarked on its second outreach initiative, which is to beautify a section within the community, which she shared “is often misused as a trash skip, and should not be, because one is provided at the entrance to the community”.

Chatterpaul, who is a part-time student at The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean currently completing her final year, added that for the people living in the area to have a positive attitude, “the environment must be appealing to those looking from the outside”.

The thorough cleaning process began February 17 and was followed up with a tree and flower planting project. There are also plans to construct two seating areas and to mount a ‘No Dumping’ sign. The beautification project has encouraged residents to become actively engaged in community activities, which she anticipates will that show unity exists and “inspire the coming together as one to make our neighbourhood a better place of residence”.

“The feedback given was warm and inspires us to continue to do more. This particular project gained more attention as there was more involvement and appreciation,” she said. “God loves a cheerful giver, and growing up, I always had a passion to give back to the society through such initiatives.”

According to Chatterpaul and her supporting members, the primary objective is to aid in any possible field, from outreach programmes to youth mentorship, in light of the global crisis, which will strengthen Halls Green and neighbouring communities to make an impact on the wider Jamaica.

“It would open the eyes of other people who want to contribute and to be better men and women in society by doing so; hence our goal is not only to give back to our community, but to the wider Jamaica, which is the reason for the name of the foundation,” Chatterpaul explained.

The challenge of managing a foundation of this nature, she said, is the funding of projects, “as the financials are the most demanding aspect for maintenance”.

With the support of family, friends and other Halls Green residents, including local businesses, such as Shandy’s Groceries, Chatterpaul and the other founders who donated out-of-pocket, financed the projects thus far.

“We believe as a Jamaican, charitable giving means to be a caretaker or a caregiver for the ones that cannot care for themselves while volunteerism simply means being involved – contributing your time and resources – to something constructive or positive without thinking about money,” she said.

To donate or join the Global Giving Foundation, email chatterpaulsamantha@gmail.com or jahnoy.davidson1993@gmail.com or call any of the following numbers 876-330-5718, 876-847-5388, 876-788-5932 or 876-502-061.

