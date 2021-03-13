Portland hits record 86 virus cases in a day

Chef Medical Officer for Portland Dr Sharon Lewis has condemned what she described as the irresponsible behaviour on the part of some residents, which has led to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the parish, which saw record infection numbers this week.

Presenting her report at Thursday’s sitting of the Portland Municipal Corporation, Lewis complained of the wanton disregard of COVID-19 protocols, including some residents refusing to wear face masks and ignoring social-distancing guidelines, stressing that such practices were a recipe for disaster.

“We are really seeing a significant increase. In February, we had a whopping 220 cases being confirmed, with active cases being 120. We have about a 75 per cent recovery rate. And then in terms of death, we have a significant number of deaths since the start of this year. … Up to the 9th of March, we have had 11 deaths since the start of the outbreak,“ Lewis added.

She argued that while it was a rather difficult time for everyone, it was imperative that people begin to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and do what they need to do to prevent the spread.

According to health ministry data, 86 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Portland on Thursday, bringing the parish’s total to 788 since March 2020.

Thursday’s figure represents the parish’s highest tally in any one day since the pandemic hit the local shores a year ago.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Portland has also triggered alarm bells among residents, including business operators, who have called for more stringent measures to halt the spike and force compliance to protocols.

Data provided by Lewis showed that for January, of the 460 samples taken, there were 19 positive cases, while in February, of the 870 samples taken, 220 tested positive.

“What we need to see happening now is that persons need to stop attending illegal parties, stop travelling in public vehicles without wearing their masks. There needs to be the observance of the physical distancing of six feet as much as possible, and sanitising of hands must take place frequently,” she told councillors.

Lewis also urged persons diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus to ensure that they remain isolated until they have been cleared, noting that there have been cases of persons who ought to have been in isolation seen outside talking to people without wearing face masks.

Twelve Portlanders were vaccinated on Wednesday, including some healthcare workers and the elderly, as its vaccination efforts began.

The vaccination process is to continue next week at the Fair Prospect, Port Antonio, and Buff Bay health centres.

Additionally, the administering of vaccine is to begin at the Port Antonio Hospital next week.

