Rev Dick launches new book in Canada

TORONTO:

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sharon Miller, has hailed the latest work by the Reverend Devon Dick as one which highlights pertinent issues affecting the people of the Caribbean.

The book – Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica – was launched last month at a virtual event hosted by the Consulate General as part of its Black History Month celebrations.

The collection of opinion pieces, printed in local newspapers over the years, covers seven different categories: religion, human interest, Jamaican heritage, finance, sport, justice and politics.

“Notwithstanding the fact that this book is Jamaica-focused, the issues dealt within the columns are pertinent for us who share a history, a similar value system and a deep desire to ensure that our advocacy, and that of like-minded individuals, do make for a better world,” Miller said.

Consul General Lincoln Downer, speaking on the occasion, said: “Jamaica has produced many thought leaders including the Right Excellent Marcus Garvey, the Honourable Louise Bennett-Coverley, poet laureates of Jamaica, the Hon Mervyn Morris and Lorna Goodison, to name a few. It is within this context that we showcase the scholarly work of Rev Devon Dick.”

Rev Dick emphasised the importance of advocacy in representing the voiceless and linked his latest work to the current concerns surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

He cited recent news that some 120 countries have not received any vaccines, while very wealthy countries have more than enough and called for advocates to speak on behalf of poorer countries to secure better distribution of the vaccines.

Rev Dick said he hopes that those who read the book will “engage in respectful discussion and debate to come up with better solutions to the challenges that plague the world”.

The book is on sale at A Different Booklist in Toronto. All proceeds from the book sales will be donated to the National Library of Jamaica.