Traffic moving slowly along Old Harbour Road, following four-vehicle crash

The Gleaner understands that traffic continues to move slowly along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine, following a crash involving four vehicles on the thoroughfare.

The National Works Agency tweeted that the vehicles have now been removed, but it's advising motorists to proceed with caution. They are also being advised to use the PJ Patterson Highway, if possible.

It's not yet clear if there were any major injuries or death resulting from the crash.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

