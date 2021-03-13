Westmoreland girl missing

A 14 year-old girl from Westmoreland has gone missing.

She is Teyamoy Gooden from Red Gate in the parish. The police say she has been missing since Tuesday, March 9.

She was last seen at home about 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday dressed in a pink blouse, short jeans and a pair of green slippers. She has not been seen since.

Teyamoya's complexion is dark, the police say; she is medium build and about five feet four inches tall.

The police are urging anyone with knowledge or information about where she is to call the Bluefields Police at 876-955-8156; dial the 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

