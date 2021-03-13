Woman charged after false rape report

A woman, who in January made a report to the St Ann police that she was abducted and raped, has been charged with public mischief after later confessing to the lawmen that her report was false.

She is to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on April 1 to answer to the charge.

Her report was one of five made in January in St Ann, with the spike in reports driving fear in women in the parish, especially in the Ocho Rios area where most of the reports emanated.

In February, the woman changed her story, prompting the police to further investigate her case, which resulted in her being charged.

PUBLIC MISCHIEF

“She has since been charged with the offence of creating public mischief and she will be placed before the St Ann Parish Court to answer to those charges,” Superintendent Dwight Powell told the monthly general meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

“I’m going to say to the public that whenever they make reports to the police, they must be certain of where their headspace is, where they’re going because when those reports are investigated and they’re not proven, then there are other recourses that is left to law enforcement,” Powell warned.

On Friday, Powell told The Gleaner that since the spate of reports in January, stringent police measures have led to a drastic reduction in reports of rape.

“Because of proactive measures that we put in place; we’ve seen some results. I’m not saying that we totally treated it because we believe that there might be other people out there, but we have made a significant impact into what was happening,” Powell declared.

He said one prime suspect remains in police custody regarding the reports of rape in January.

