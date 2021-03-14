Dwight Fletcher | The last block

Having discussed the other five, today we will explore the final building block in the Kingdom of Heaven. The battle was fought over the ownership and rule of human beings and Jesus won. The Cross is Jesus’ symbol of victory over sin, sickness, death, and Satan. The Bible is the battle manual that Jesus left for us to study and get strategies for victory. One of the basic premises of the Bible is that “… we are not fighting against people made of flesh and blood, but against persons without bodies—the evil rulers of the unseen world, those mighty satanic beings and great evil princes of darkness who rule this world; and against huge numbers of wicked spirits in the spirit world.” Ephesians 6:12 (TLB)

THE MANIFESTATION OF THE POWER OF GOD IN AND THROUGH HIS PEOPLE

The Kingdom of God has power to defeat any enemy we might face and as legitimate citizens, we have access to that power. We need to understand that God’s Kingdom is about power - the power of God for God’s people and the power of God through God’s people. “For the kingdom of God is not based on talk but on power.” 1 Corinthians 4:20 (AMP). Christ has already defeated the darkness and He wants us to establish that victory in our lives and in the lives of others.

The Kingdom transforms us. “The Kingdom of God isn’t ushered in with visible signs. You won’t be able to say, ‘It has begun here in this place or there in that part of the country.’ For the Kingdom of God is within you.” Luke 17:20-21 (TLB). When we say ‘yes’ to Jesus, He comes and takes residence in our lives by His Holy Spirit. The same power that operated in Jesus’ life operates in our lives to the extent that we allow it.

The first place He wants to operate using His power is in us. If we allow Jesus to have full reign in our life, we will start to demonstrate the character of God. Little by little we become transformed … “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” Galatians 2:20 (NIV).

To be saved into God’s kingdom is to embrace God’s comprehensive rule over every aspect of life. This is a far cry from merely “asking Jesus into my heart.” It means a new life, identity, and kingdom. This is where many of us have challenges. When we don’t give God full control, we are always losing out. When we continually walk away from His protection by our choices, when we hit a crisis, we have nothing strong to lean on. God wants our full hundred. There are more than 3,000 promises we can claim in the Bible. Life doesn’t have to be overwhelming, God has a better way if we learn to live life in His Kingdom and give Him full control. His Kingdom has superior laws to the kingdoms of the world.

The Kingdom will transform the world around us also. The Kingdom life is an invitation for people to return to the life God originally intended to be our purpose. According to the Word of God, we have been destined to do the very same thing that the first man was commissioned to do, which is to establish the Kingdom of God on the earth just as it is in heaven. Join us next week as we discuss this Great Commission.