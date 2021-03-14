Government makes amendments to burial ban

Government has made amendments to the ban on burials, which remains in effect until the 22nd of March.

In a release today, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie said effective as of yesterday, March 13, the state will allow the following:

The burial or cremation of bodies that are in an advanced state of decomposition. The burial or cremation of bodies that are not in an advanced state of decomposition, but have been recommended for immediate burial by the appropriate health authorities. The burial or cremation of indigent persons who die in state care.

"I want to make it clear that only the clergy will be allowed to administer the final rites for persons who are buried or cremated in these three circumstances. No family gathering will be allowed. The current order prohibiting burials remains in effect,” McKenzie emphasised.

Persons will be allowed to obtain death certificates for submission to the Registrar General’s Department, to facilitate preparations for burials when the ban is lifted.

"What this means is that effective Monday March 15, the Registrar General’s Department will issue burial orders after receiving death certificates," he said.

He was careful to note that the issue of burial orders does not change the ban. Therefore, to prevent flouting of the ban, he said municipal corporations will not be issuing interment orders, which are needed effect burials.

"This ban on burials came about because of the total disregard for the COVID-19 protocols at grave sites all over the country, and the connection between this behaviour and the spike in cases and hospitalisations. The government will continue to do everything to bring these numbers down, and save lives,” said McKenzie.

Additional proposals from stakeholders are being considered for implementation, he said.

