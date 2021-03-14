Gun seized in Brandon Hill, St Andrew

A nine millimetre pistol with four rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation in Brandon Hill, St. Andrew this morning, the police say.

They said about 7:45 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area during which the gun was found in a barrel on a premises that was being searched. It was seized by the police.

No one has been arrested in relation to the seizure. Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.