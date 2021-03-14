JDF says it won't take responsibility if members fail to get vaccinated

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says members who choose not to be inoculated against COVID-19 will have to indemnify the force from any responsibility pertaining to direct consequences of their failure to be immunised.

The JDF announced its stance in a release to the press. It comes against a background of concerns among soldiers about taking the vaccine.

Members of the JDF are among frontline workers who are to be immunised under phase one of the national vaccination programme. Their inoculation began on Wednesday, with the JDF's Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Rocky Meade being the first member of the force to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine gifted by India.

"Notwithstanding the example set by the CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), no member of the force is ordered to take the vaccine. However, service members who choose not to take the vaccine will need to indemnify the JDF from all responsibilities which directly result from their failure to be inoculated," the release from the JDF stated.

The force maintained that it is aligned with government's policy and directives for distribution of the vaccine. Through Meade, it has also been encouraging members to get vaccinated.

"By taking the vaccine we are protecting others by first protecting ourselves. This is what we do on a daily basis as men and women of the JDF," the release quoted Meade as telling service members recently.

