Trafficking in Persons Act to be amended

The process to further amend the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act has begun.

Chairman of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Person (NATFATIP), Courtney Williams said the amendments will bring the legislation in line with current realities. He was speaking during a virtual Jamaica Diaspora TIP roundtable discussion on Thursday.

Enacted in 2007 to prescribe measures to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, the Act was last updated in 2013, and again 2018 to enable a judge to try trafficking offences without a jury.

Williams, who is also permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, said over the years, the government has made notable progress in its efforts to combat human trafficking, noting that there have been eight convictions and one appeal since the enactment of the legislation.

“We have also seen the rescue of over 100 TIP victims in Jamaica. In addition to that, we have operationalised a trafficking in person shelter and that was done in 2013,” he informed.

He further noted that specialised units have been established by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking.

Human trafficking curriculum for schools

Williams added that NATFATIP has developed and introduced a TIP curriculum in secondary schools and also TIP clubs to promote greater awareness among students and teachers about human trafficking.

“To date, there are approximately 20 clubs, which have been formed and it is our intention to increase this number significantly over the coming fiscal year,” he said.

The NATFATIP chairman said the organisation has also been conducting sensitisation sessions across the country. He noted that these sessions are being held virtually given the COVID-19 pandemic.

He informed further that the task force has been using social media and other digital platforms to “amplify the government’s education and prevention efforts.”

