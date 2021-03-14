Woman murdered in Spanish Town, St Catherine

The St Catherine North Police are investigating the murder of a 37 year-old woman, whose body was discovered by friends in her Spanish Town, St Catherine apartment this morning.

The dead woman has been identified as Tamika Richards, an events promoter.

She was found about 7:00 a.m. by friends who had come by to see at home on Manchester Street.

They called her several times, but received no response from Richards.

"We get a ladder and put it upstairs and start to knock on the door, but we didn't get a response. Eventually her two sons that live with her opened the door," a friend said.

After not hearing any sound coming from her bedroom, which was locked, they forced their way in and found her lying on her back in a pool of blood- her throat slashed and her hands crossed over her chest.

The police were called and Richards was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

