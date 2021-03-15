29 new COVID-positive cases at Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Ann within the last 24 hours.

The department says of the new infections, 14 are wards and 15 are staff members.

It says the correctional facility has been placed under a 14-day quarantine and only essential activities will be accommodated.

No new admissions or transfers will be allowed at this time and releases will be reported to the health department.

All positive staff members have been directed to self-isolate.

The department says it continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and public health departments in its management of the pandemic within penal institutions.

Currently, there are 16 active inmate cases and 43 staff cases in the department.

