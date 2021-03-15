806 additional COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths

Jamaica on Sunday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 492.

The deceased are:

A 79-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

A 62-year-old male from St Catherine.

A 68-year-old man from St Catherine.

A 68-year-old male from St Catherine.

An 83-year-old woman from St Ann.

An 88-year-old female from St Mary.

A 96-year old woman from St James.

Meanwhile, there were 806 new cases with ages ranging from 42 days to 98 years, pushing the total to 31,305 with 15,325 being active.

Of the new cases, 440 are males and 366 are females.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 15,253.

Some 366 persons are in hospital with 32 being moderately ill and 35 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 21,406 are at home.

