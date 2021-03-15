Ganja, guns and ammo seized in Westmoreland, men arrested

The police are reporting that a joint police-military operation in Westmoreland led to a major drug seizure and the arrest of several men.

Members of the Narcotics Division, the St James Operations Support Unit, and the military conducted a predawn raid on Saturday, March 13 in Ketto district, Springfield in Westmoreland.

During the operation, several premises and a motor car were searched.

The police say the team recovered two 9mm pistols and thirty-five 9mm cartridges and approximately 600 pounds of cured ganja.

The police say the estimated value of the ganja is $2.4 million.

About 500 ganja plants and an acre of illegal ganja were also destroyed, the police reported.

Five persons were taken into custody in relation to the seizures.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

