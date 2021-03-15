Health State Minister Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn tests positive for COVID-19

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has disclosed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuthbert-Flynn made the disclosure in a post on Twitter today.

“To our HCW [health care workers], you are our champions. Spanish Town Hospital staff, kudos to you all for the care I received. I observed your gentleness with the patients,” she tweeted.

“My fellow Jamaicans let us try and continue to do our best to keep each other safe.”

The St Andrew West Rural Member of Parliament said that she is doing her best to cope despite the impact on her duties as a representative.

“Having COVID-19 and being a representative of the people has been a challenge. I’m unable to visit my projects happening now and have asked my councillors to assist at this time. An incident occurred yesterday and I wasn’t able to respond.”

“I’m unable to sign off for any emergency’s happening, other arrangements have to be made. I have to trust items from vendors or just say no to persons in need of help,” she stated.

“I am hoping my councillors stay safe because the work would be more difficult to accomplish. My party workers are keeping me busy with updates so far and I thank them. Food is being dropped off at my door as I wave with gratitude,” she continued.

