St Thomas senior citizen found dead on dirt track

The St Thomas Police are investigating the stabbing death of a senior citizen in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Oliver Brown, otherwise called ‘Mr Shine’, a watchman from Bambo River in the parish.

It is reported that shortly after 9 o’clock on Friday night, a resident was walking along a dirt track in the community when Brown’s body was seen lying face down with multiple chop wounds.

An alarm was raised and the police were called to the scene.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

This brings to six, the number of persons killed in the parish since the start of the year.

