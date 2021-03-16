602 additional COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Jamaica on Monday recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 494.

The deceased are an 86-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and an 82-year-old man from St Mary.

Meanwhile, there were 602 new cases with ages ranging from one to 98 years, pushing the total to 31,907 with 15,807 being active.

Of the new infections, 334 are men, 249 are women and 19 cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 118 more recoveries, increasing the total to 15,371.

Some 354 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and 27 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 21,406 are at home.

