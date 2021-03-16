AK47 rifle, ammunition seized in Westmoreland

The police are reporting the seizure of a high-powered rifle and ammunition in Westmoreland.

They say a team conducted an operation in n Race Track, Little London on Monday where an AK47 rifle and a magazine containing six 7.62 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The operation was conducted by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.

Investigations are ongoing.

