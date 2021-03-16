AK47 rifle, ammunition seized in Westmoreland
Published:Tuesday | March 16, 2021 | 10:04 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of a high-powered rifle and ammunition in Westmoreland.
They say a team conducted an operation in n Race Track, Little London on Monday where an AK47 rifle and a magazine containing six 7.62 rounds of ammunition were recovered.
No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.
The operation was conducted by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.
Investigations are ongoing.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.