Former Petrojam boss Floyd Grindley charged with aiding and abetting fraud

Detectives attached to the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) today arrested and charged former general manager of Petrojam, Floyd Grindley, with eight counts of aiding and abetting obtaining money by means of false pretence.



Grindley was later offered bail.

He is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 17.

Grindley, who was overseas, voluntarily returned to Jamaica to face the allegations, his attorney Bianca Samuels told The Gleaner.

Samuels stated that her client had previously indicated to the authorities that he was willing to come to Jamaica if the result of the investigation was that he be charged.

MOCA says it conducted a thorough multijurisdictional investigation, prepared and submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who ruled that criminal charges be filed.

The former Petrojam boss was subsequently charged today.

Allegations are that between December 2016 and May 2018 Grindley aided and abetted former Petrojam chairman Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh and the process he used to fraudulently claim several reimbursements.

Bahado-Singh was last week charged by MOCA with 12 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence.

It is being alleged that he fraudulently claimed several reimbursements and was paid monies by the state-own oil refinery for overseas business trips that he did not attend.

The false claims over the period amounted to US$73,620, according to MOCA.

He was later offered bail and is scheduled to go before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Wednesday, March 17.

Both Grindley and Bahado-Singh were axed in 2018 as a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal engulfed Petrojam with allegations of irregularities, nepotism and cronyism.

It also toppled then Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley, a loyalist of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

