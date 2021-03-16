Kari Douglas pleads not guilty, bail extended

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew, Kari Douglas, this morning pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a policeman and obstructing the police when she appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Douglas entered the plea through attorney-at-law Samoi Campbell.

Campbell was standing in for Douglas' lawyer Peter Champagnie, Q.C.

The prosecution told Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks that the case file was not completed and subsequently a mention date was scheduled for May 20.

Douglas' bail was extended.

Allegations are that about 8:30 p.m. on February 26, the police were responding to a gathering in Swallowfield, St Andrew, half an hour into the nightly islandwide curfew, when Douglas allegedly used her vehicle to block the police from arresting an alleged offender from the gathering.

Douglas, as an elected official, is among the category of people exempt from the curfew.

It is also alleged that Douglas hit one of the cops.

Following the incident, she turned up at the Stadium Police where she was arrested and charged and later granted bail.

