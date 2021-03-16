March 31 deadline to register for voters’ list

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the deadline to register for the next voters’ list is Wednesday, March 31.

The list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2021.

Persons intending to have their names added to the voters’ list must apply in person at any EOJ constituency office.

Individuals who register after March 31 will have to wait to be added to the November 30, 2021 list.

The EOJ says electors who meet the March 31 deadline should expect to receive the newly designed voter identification card by mid-June.

The registration process is simple and applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photograph and fingerprints taken.

Following the application process, each applicant’s residence must be verified to complete the registration exercise.

Individuals who are already on the voters’ list should not re-apply.

The EOJ is, however, encouraging registered electors who have changed their address to visit the constituency office in the constituency where they currently live and apply for a transfer of registration.

To be eligible for registration, applicants must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months prior to registration and must be at least 18 years of age.

The voters’ list is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30.

