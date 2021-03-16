May Pen to Williamsfield Highway will have access roads for businesses and communities - NROCC

Businesses and communities that will be bypassed by the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 will be accessible by on and off ramps, allowing users to get to high-use areas along the existing route.

In an interview with JIS News, Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), Ivan Anderson, explained that there are interchanges along the highway that will facilitate movement between the old and new roads.

“Our first interchange is in Toll Gate, where we connect back to the existing roadway to allow people to go back to food establishments, service centres, and other facilities in that location,” Anderson said.

“The second interchange is just at the edge of Porus, where you’ll be able to get back into that community,” he added.

Anderson pointed out that a particular feature of this leg of the highway is the fact that persons who are travelling between Williamsfield and Porus will be allowed to do so free of cost, “so although the section from Williamsfield to Porus will be a part of the toll road, users will be able to use that section of the highway free of cost”.

Another area of consideration for NROCC is the Melrose Hill Yam Park, which is now easily accessed on the existing road from either side.

Environmental Manager at NROCC, Errol Mortley, explained that when the highway is constructed, there will be a median that would prevent crossing over into the facility from the westbound lanes.

“If you are going towards Mandeville you wouldn’t be able to cross and go to the current site,” he said.

The solution, Mortley noted, is to design and build another eight stalls on the westbound side, a project that NROCC will be undertaking.

This, he said, will facilitate the persons who are going towards Mandeville to avail themselves of the same treatment that they receive at the current site.

“We are working on all of the planning and the layouts, and it will be managed by the Manchester Municipal Corporation,” he informed.

He said his team is looking into how to get the buy-in of persons in the surrounding communities to take the business opportunity to improve their livelihoods.

He pointed out that persons have expressed concern that the highway will negatively affect their earning potential and explained that this is an opportunity for people to tap into.

Mortley said this location would facilitate persons who may not have been able to stop in Clarendon, and added that bathroom facilities will also be available at the park.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.