In-person teaching at Robert Lightbourne High suspended due to suspected COVID case

Robert Lightbourne High School in St Thomas has suspended face-to-face classes arising from a suspected case of COVID-19.

Classes were suspended on Monday.

The school says the suspected staff member is currently in isolation.

Deep cleaning and sanitisation activities are now under way at the institution.

The school says the administration has had dialogue with the Board of Management and that contact has been made with the ministries of education and health and wellness.

It has since also activated its COVID-19 Management Plan to guide the process.

While no date was given for the resumption of classes, the institution shared that it hopes to do so as soon as possible.

