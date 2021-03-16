Spanish Town examination depot closed due to COVID-positive case

The Island Traffic Authority is reporting that the Spanish Town Examination Depot will be temporarily closed due to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

During the closure, the facility is to undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The authority says it will notify the public when the depot will reopen.

All staff will be tested for the virus in the meantime.

Persons requiring the services of the Spanish Town Depot are therefore encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters.

And persons who are scheduled for testing during the period of closure are being asked to contact the authority at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.

The authority is encouraging persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

