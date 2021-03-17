13 new COVID-19 deaths, 821 additional cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 13 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 507.

Those who have died are:

A 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

A 73-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

An 86-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

A 46 year old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 50-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 61-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

A 79-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 78-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 62-year-old man from St Elizabeth

A 81-year-old female from St Thomas

A 71-year-old man from St Thomas

A 59-year-old woman from St Thomas

A 26-year-old female from St Catherine

Meanwhile, there were 821 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 95 years, pushing the total to 32,728 with 16,513 being active.

Of the new cases, 477 are males and 344 are females.

In the meantime, there were 102 more recoveries, increasing the total to 15,473.

Some 371 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 29 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 21,734 are at home.

