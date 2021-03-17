39 arrested in major St Ann operation

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Thirty-nine people have been arrested following an early morning joint police-military raid at a guest house in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

During the raid, members of the security forces seized several items described as lottery scamming and advance fee fraud paraphernalia.

The 39, comprising 28 men and 11 women, were booked as guests at the upmarket Clock Tower Guest House.

They are now being questioned by police investigators.

According to the police, a popular disc jockey from Steer Town in St Ann is among those arrested.

He was being sought in connection with a triple murder, head of the St Ann Police Division Superintendent Dwight Powell told The Gleaner.

"Twenty one of them are from outside this parish with addresses ranging from St James, Trelawny, Clarendon, St Catherine, and other sections of the island," Powell said.

St James has seen a sharp increase of 210 per cent in its murder figures for the first two months of 2021 compared with 2020.

St James murder tally

10 - January 1 to February 27, 2020

31 - January 1 to February 27, 2021

Just last week, a curfew was imposed in one of the hotspots, Norwood, where several murders have taken place since the start of the year.

