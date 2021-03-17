Ammunition seized in Ewarton police operation
Published:Wednesday | March 17, 2021 | 9:28 AM
The police are reporting that a quantity of illegal ammunition has been seized in Ewarton, St Catherine.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
The police say a team conducted an operation in the area about 7:35 a.m. on Monday when a premises was searched and the ammunition found.
It was subsequently seized.
Investigation continues.
