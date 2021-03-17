Blind amputee dies following chemical attack, woman facing additional charges

The St Thomas Police say murder and other charges are pending against the woman who attacked a visually impaired amputee with a chemical substance as the victim recently succumbed to his injuries.

The police say 66-year-old Lester Duhaney, a retiree of a Retreat address in the parish, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, March 14, where he was admitted with second-degree burns.

They say investigators are awaiting the autopsy report after which Adrianna Martin is expected to be charged.

Martin, 58, of an Airy Castle address in the parish, remains in custody on a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after being remanded when she appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court on March 12.

She is scheduled to return to court on March 26 when the court will be informed of the latest development.

The police had reported that about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5, Duhaney, who was visually impaired and had both legs amputated, received extensive burns from substances suspected to be caustic soda and urine allegedly thrown on him by Martin.

Following the incident, Martin was taken into custody and later charged.

