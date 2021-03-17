CSEC, CAPE students granted free access to online exam support portal

Secondary-level students preparing to sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations have been given access to the online support portal OneX Platform.

The OneX platform provides more than 40,000 exam-style questions and solutions and video courses with full and partial coverage of the syllabuses that are immediately available to students with accompanying quizzes to help check understanding.

Access to the service has been made possible by the Ministry of Education as part of efforts to support students in grades 11, 12, and 13 as they prepare to sit CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Free access will continue until June 30.

Presently, students can only access eight subject areas for CSEC.

However, full syllabus coverage will be available for all subjects come May.

Diagnostic tests assigned to each subject designed to identify gaps in a student’s knowledge will also be available.

Skills gap tests will be available for students doing CSEC subjects in April/May 2021; e-book past paper solutions for select CSEC and CAPE subjects for exams from 2007 to 2015; video past-paper solutions will be available for all CAPE students by May 2021, and progress tracking that allows students to resume learning content from the last place they ended.

There is also gamification for students to gain points, badges, and certificates for encouragement and friendly competition with their peers and personal gratification via the leader board.

Subject areas accessible to CSEC students are Mathematics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Food and Nutrition, English Literature, English Language, Spanish, Office Administration, Geography, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Human & Social Biology, History, Information Technology, Social Studies, and Integrated Science.

Meanwhile, for CAPE students, the subject areas are Pure Mathematics, Units 1 & 2; Physics, Units 1 & 2; Communication Studies; Sociology, Units 1 & 2; Chemistry, Units 1 & 2; Biology, Units 1&2; Management of Business, Units 1& 2, and Caribbean Studies.

For additional information or queries, persons can call 876-613-9198 or send a WhatsApp to 876-809- 4197 or an email to onexsupport@1on1lms.com.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.