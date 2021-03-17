Farmers, fishers to benefit from insurance plan

Some 220,000 farmers registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and 26,000 fishers registered with National Fisheries Authority are to benefit from the Guardian Life Fisheries and Agricultural Multi-Advantage insurance plan.

This insurance scheme represents a collaborative approach between the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Guardian Life to enable farmers and fishers to access benefits such as doctors’ visits, prescription drugs, surgical, hospitalisation, dental, optical, maternity, group life, personal accident and critical illness.

The insurance provision is also in direct response to a commitment given by portfolio minister, Floyd Green, last year October on an all-island listening tour, to ensure insurance coverage was provided to farmers and fishers.

“This will go a far way in assisting our food heroes who work hard to provide food for the nation and bolster our food security,” said Green as he welcomed the collaboration with the insurance provider.

This insurance coverage is the second of its kind to be introduced in less than a month through partnership with the private sector and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

It has the potential to increase interest and participation levels, as existing and prospective farmers and fishers may view the sector as a more favourable option for employment.

Guardian Life is anticipating that a minimum of 2,500 farmers and fishers will enrol on the plan within the first 12 months, with an expected increase of 10 per cent each year.

They also anticipate that offering health and live coverage to farmers and fishers will have a positive impact on the public healthcare system.