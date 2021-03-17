Hanover’s Chambers Pen community to get facelift

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Chambers Pen community in western Hanover is poised for a major upgrading of its social amenities under a rural development project, which is to be implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

Located some nine kilometres east of the parish capital Lucea, Chambers Pen is a small farming community with a population of approximately 11,000 residents. It has adjoining districts such as Dundee Pen, Eaton, Harvey River and McLaren Gate.

According to Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who is also the chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, the Chambers Pen community was chosen for the MLGRD pilot project, which will be targeting rural communities across the island for special attention.

According to Samuels, the project is aimed at alleviating the rural/urban drift of the population, which is an ongoing problem across the island, especially in communities without access to much-needed amenities.

“The community of Chambers Pen was chosen (as the Hanover project), and it was well received by all councillors. The community profile from the Social Development Commission itself would actually speak to the want of the development of this community,” added Samuels.

Samuels said he was informed that there is a proposal to carry out improvements to some five communities islandwide, but that the Chambers Pen community will be the pilot project.

“We have gone there (to Chambers Pen) and we have looked on the road infrastructure, we have seen some roads that are in need of repairs, we have seen the bridges that do not have any barriers and need to be fixed, we have looked on the playing field and have seen where the community can benefit from a community centre. We have also looked on the fact that a health centre can be placed there,” continued Samuels.

ALARMING CONDITION

Samuels went on to emphasise that the condition of the primary school in the community was quite alarming, and could do with some improvement works.

“The one that catches our eyes is really the school itself, the Chambers Pen Primary School. We have gone there and looked on the school, we went inside, and to our dismay, probably it is a lucky thing that COVID-19 is around, because the roof might have collapsed on the students while they are in class,” said Samuels, adding that Homer Davis, the minister of state in the MLGRD, who was on the tour of the community, will be paying special attention to the improvement plans for the school, particularly its roof.

