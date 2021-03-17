Westmoreland councillors critical of union leadership

WESTERN BUREAU:

The 14 councillors of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) have launched a broadside against the leadership of the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ), saying they are unhappy with the quality of its representation.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the WMC last week, Ian Myles, councillor for the Little London division, accused the local government lobby of not delivering on its mandate.

“To just say that you write a letter to the minister of local government is not saying anything. I want it to reach the president and executive of ALGAJ,” said Myles, who got vocal support from his colleagues.

“We are not satisfied with what is happening.”

ALGAJ was established in 1920 to advance the welfare of councillors and influence local government policies. The union represents more than 200 councillors in Jamaica.

During the meeting, Winston Maragh, president of ALGAJ, was heavily criticised for not advocating strongly enough for the cause of councillors’ welfare and benefits.

While Myles did not to specify his grievances against ALGAJ, Maragh told The Gleaner that councillors were upset about unfavourable responses to their call for an increase in salaries and allowances.

“They are asking for better wages because they say that they are doing much more work and they have also been asking for upkeep,” said Maragh.

“... There is no way you can get an increase in salary in COVID time,” the ALGAJ president added.

Maragh, who is also the mayor of May Pen, revealed that the demands for redress harked back as far as October 2017.

The ALGA president said that his administration has convened two meetings with Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie. Further talks are expected, he said.

“We didn’t put any percentage or figure on the table as yet,” Maragh said.

