13 arrested, two charged in St Thomas anti-gang operation

Two men were arrested and charged during an anti-gang operation by the police in St Thomas.

Charged are 19-year-old Leroy Farquharson, otherwise called ‘Sloonie’, and Jowine James, 28, both of 11 Miles, Bull Bay in the parish.

They are charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say during the operation they recovered a Browning Beretta nine millimetre pistol along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The police report that on Monday a joint team consisting of members of JCF Specialized Operations and the Jamaica Defence Force conducted a mission-driven operation in the Lane Gate community of 11 Miles, Bull Bay.

Operating on credible intelligence, the security forces went into the community aiming to disrupt the activities of members of both the ‘Lane Gate Faction’ as well as the ‘Tank Well Gang’.

According to the police, it is understood that the two rival gangs have been engaged in violent confrontations recently and were planning to commit several violent crimes in the coming days.

During the early morning operation, the security forces searched several premises and interviewed more than 20 individuals.

At the end of the operation, 13 persons were taken into custody.

Five men were held on reasonable suspicion of committing a crime, including two persons for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to Zanni Peterkin, otherwise called ‘Zazza’, and Nesta Morrison, alias ‘Bigga’ or ‘Grimey Boss’, to visit the Specialised Operations Branch as it is believed that they can be of assistance to the investigation of several major crimes in the St Thomas Division.

