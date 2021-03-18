Bail for Grindley, Bahado-Singh increased to $5 million each

The bails of former Petrojam general manager Floyd Grindley and his former chairman Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh have been increased to $5 million each without any travel restrictions being imposed.

Both men were each offered $400,000 station bail when they were arrested recently.

Lawyers for the accused men yesterday pleaded with Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks not to restrict their movements as part of their bail condition, arguing that they live and work in the United States and travel restrictions would cause hardship for them.

Consequently, Crooks, in offering them bail in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning, ordered that their travel documents be returned.

However, he warned the accused men not to visit the office of Petrojam or its affiliate offices, or contact any of the witnesses in the case.

The men are to return to court on May 14.

Both men were arrested and charged in relation to fraudulently claims made at the state-own oil refinery amounting to US$73,620 between December 2016 and May 2018.

Bahado-Singh allegedly submitted the claims for overseas travel which he did not attend while Grindley is alleged to have aided and abetted the ex-chairman in the process used to make the fraudulent claims.



In Photo: Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh

Bahado-Singh is charged with 12 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence while Grindley is charged with eight counts of aiding and abetting obtaining money by means of false pretence.

Both Grindley and Bahado-Singh were axed in 2018 as a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal alleging irregularities, nepotism and cronyism engulfed Petrojam.

It also led to the resignation of Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley.

Grindley is represented by attorneys-at-law K.D Knight QC and Bianca Samuels while Bahado-Singh is represented by attorney-at-law Bert Samuels.

