Body of missing man found in St Andrew shallow grave

The body of a man who was reported missing has been found in a shallow grave in Mount Ogle, St Andrew.

Police investigators are now at a yard exhuming a body believed to be that of Andrew 'Oh Lord' Andrews.

Andrews has been missing since mid-February.

The police were called after what appeared to be a shallow grave was discovered.

Residents say they had been smelling an odour.

- André Williams

