Bus overturns along Winston Jones Highway, two seriously injured
Two persons are now in serious condition after the Hiace mini bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned into a precipice near the mud lake along the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester.
The police reported that the bus was travelling towards Mandeville when the accident occurred about 11:00 a.m.
The two occupants were rushed to hospital.
They could not confirm if the driver was speeding.
There was a traffic pile-up for hours following the accident.
That has since eased.
Residents told The Gleaner that the area where the accident occurred in a crash-prone zone.
They added that it has been two years since the last major accident.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.